DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds and snow clear out today before our next round gets here tomorrow – and it’s more impactful.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Gradual clearing this morning gives way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind will also pick up by the afternoon.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine before snow

Monday starts off dry and sunny but by the evening our next cold front moves in across the state. Clouds increase across the mountains with snow starting there late afternoon to early evening.

Snow will push into the Front Range and Eastern Plains late Monday night into Tuesday morning. It will be heaviest for Tuesday morning commute and linger into the evening, tapering off from west to east, ending late Tuesday.

The Front Range could see 2-4 inches, isolated higher amounts.

The Foothills could see 2-6 inches, and the higher mountain towns could see 5-15 inches.

Looking ahead: Cold midweek

Coming back behind the snow is a very cold night, lows in the teens and below.

The chilly temperatures continue Wednesday before sunshine helps us to warm up the rest of the week. Friday has extra clouds and wind for the Front Range while light snow for the mountains.