DENVER (KDVR) – Extra clouds will slowly clear out of the area tonight with mild lows in the middle to upper 20s in Denver. Sunday and comfy conditions are here for Monday.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Extra clouds linger across Denver on Sunday night, but will slowly clear by Monday morning.

Overnight lows are comfortable in the middle to upper 20s with a light wind.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Abundant sunshine is here to kick off the workweek. Mostly sunny skies help highs reach the upper 40s, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

Looking ahead: Mid-week snow chance

Partly cloudy skies will be over the Front Range on Tuesday with mild highs in the lower 50s. Light mountain snow is possible through the first half of the day.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy with seasonal highs in the middle 40s. There is a small chance for a flurry in Denver on Wednesday afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Sunshine builds back in for the end of the workweek as highs are in the upper 40s Thursday.

Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. We’ll keep it in the 50s for the weekend to follow with a mix of sun and clouds.