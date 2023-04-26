DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will gradually clear over Denver on Wednesday as rain and snow exit the southeastern corner of the state. Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Afternoon sunshine

The rain and snow continue to clear out of the southeastern corner of the state with some afternoon sunshine along the Front Range.

Highs Wednesday will be below average in the lower 50s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for April 26.

Weather tonight: Seasonal and partly cloudy

A few clouds linger overnight with light winds. Low temperatures Wednesday night will dip into the middle 30s, keeping us close to seasonal averages.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 26.

Looking ahead: Rain-snow before weekend warmup

Thursday has very comfortable conditions with highs in the middle 60s and partly sunny skies.

Light showers arrive in the late evening and linger into Friday morning with a quick change to snow. Skies clear quickly on Friday afternoon with highs reaching the low 20s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 26.

The weekend is warm as we bump back into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday next week will be in the low 70s as skies stay mostly clear.