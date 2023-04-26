DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry Wednesday night ahead of another chance for rain and snow showers late Thursday into Friday.

Weather tonight: Clearing, chilly

Overnight, the weather will stay dry as clouds clear and low temperatures fall to the mid-30s, which is in line with normal for this time of year in the Denver metro area.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, more rain

Thursday will start off with some sunshine as high temperatures climb to the mid-60s.

This will be followed by clouds increasing in the afternoon and the chance for showers that will move into the Denver metro area by Thursday evening.

A cold front will bring rain showers into the Denver metro starting Thursday evening. As low temperatures fall to the 30s, there will be a mix of rain and snow showers Thursday night and a brief transition to light snow by Friday morning.

Looking ahead: Windy, weekend warm-up

Showers will clear through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, clouds will start to clear out as well. Wind gusts will reach up to 40 mph out of the north and help to limit high temperatures to the lower 50s.

Just in time for the weekend, sunshine and a warming trend will return. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday then around 70 degrees Sunday.