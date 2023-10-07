DENVER (KDVR) – Clear skies Saturday night allow for seasonal lows before abundant sunshine brings the mid-70s back to the Front Range on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Winds stay light overnight as the skies are clear. Seasonal low temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild

Mostly sunny skies are forecast across the Front Range on Sunday afternoon, helping highs reach the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead: Staying comfy before rain

Monday keeps the mainly sunny skies and comfy highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is very similar with upper 70s and sunny skies.

Wednesday has more clouds and chances for showers later in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday looks cloudy and rainy with cooler highs in the upper 50s and brisk winds. The cooler temps in the middle 50s and clouds linger on Friday afternoon.

Saturday brings back mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.