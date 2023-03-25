DENVER (KDVR) — You may have woken up to a dusting of snow on elevated grassy surfaces this morning as a cold front moved through overnight.

Cold and wind fill in behind it with some snow showers coming around for the rest of the weekend.

Weather today: A windy chilly day

In metro Denver and along the Front Range, snow will move east early in the morning. We will get some sunshine by the afternoon. However, it will be a breezy and chilly day with readings in the 30s and 40s.

Snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains and on the far east and northeastern plains until late evening. Travel can be difficult with high winds so be cautious this weekend.

Looking ahead: More spring showers

Another chance of spring showers is back by Sunday afternoon. By the evening hours, those rain showers will turn to snow showers again. And, there is the possibility that light accumulation of around an inch could blanket the ground along the Front Range. At this point, there should be little impact on the roads for the Monday morning drive.

Again, more snow showers will continue for the mountains and northeast plains Monday so heavier totals and travel impact are possible.

We will have a few more rounds of light activity with below-average temperatures as we finish off March.