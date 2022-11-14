DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds stick around Denver on Monday with chilly highs in the middle 30s. Light snow is possible late Monday night and early into Tuesday in the Denver weather forecast with little to no accumulation in the metro.

Weather today: Below-average with clouds

So long to those above-average November temperatures, Monday will drop close to freezing.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Monday begins the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds across the Front Range. Highs stay below average in the middle 30s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Monday’s Denver forecast on Nov. 14.

Weather tonight: Light snow and chilly

Clouds continue to increase past sunset Monday evening with light snow possible after 10 p.m. Little to no accumulation is expected through the metro area.

Possible snowfall totals through 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The snow will wrap up early Tuesday morning as temperatures dip to the upper teens.

Looking ahead: Below average then Thursday snow

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a chilly November week with highs staying below 50 degrees. Say hello to winter as you grab those jackets and gloves.

Tuesday has slow-clearing skies with cooler highs in the middle 30s.

Wednesday has more sunshine in the afternoon, helping highs reach the lower 40s. Thursday is back to chilly with highs in the middle 30s and increasing clouds.

Snow is possible late Thursday and into Friday morning with maybe an inch of accumulation possible in the metro area. The northern foothills have a better chance of a few more inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 14, 2022.

Friday’s highs are even colder in the upper 20s with slow-clearing skies.

Sunshine is back for the weekend with a slow warmup. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 30s and then the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon.