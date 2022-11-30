DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies are over Denver Wednesday, but highs are cool in the upper 30s. The metro will be back to more seasonal lows tonight with temperatures in the 50s for Thursday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Cooler afternoon

The snowstorm from Tuesday has moved out leaving behind cool temperatures.

Sunshine is back for the middle of the week with chilly highs. Temperatures make it to the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon with light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Nov. 30 forecast.

Weather tonight: Seasonal and clear

With clear skies, Wednesday night’s temperatures will dip into the lower 20s. But according to the Pinpoint Weather team, those temperatures are seasonal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Night of Nov. 30 forecast.

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures, breezy Friday

The warmup continues as sunny skies help to warm highs into the middle 50s on Thursday afternoon.

Snow moves into the mountains on Friday morning and lingers into the afternoon. Denver will only see extra clouds and highs near 50 degrees.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Friday also has some very breezy winds across the state. Winds stay strong all day and only slowing after sunset.

Pinpoint Weather: Wind gusts on Dec. 2.

Clouds push out on Saturday, but highs are cooler in the middle 40s. The abundant sunshine also sticks around through Sunday afternoon with mild highs in the lower 50s.

Monday has chances for snow in the higher elevations and extra clouds in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Nov. 30, in Denver.

Highs on Monday hit the middle 40s, and Tuesday only makes it to the low 40s. More sunshine is expected on Tuesday.