DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures once again reached about 10-20 degrees above normal in Denver’s weather on Tuesday with abundant sunshine too.

The mild trend will continue for a few more days according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

While the mild temperatures remain above normal it appears the record highs in the 70s look out of reach in the coming days.

Another mild day on Wednesday across metro Denver

Weather tonight: Another clear and cold night

Skies will remain clear during the overnight hours across Colorado. The wind will be light and generally in a southerly direction. It will be another cold night with temperatures below freezing across the state. The coldest readings will be up across the northwest corner of the state and in the mountain valleys with single-digit lows.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and mild

We will have another quiet day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and just a few high clouds at times over the mountaintops.

The wind will turn breezy late in the day, especially over the foothills west of Denver and along the continental divide. Temperatures will stay mild with readings in metro Denver reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Forecast highs on Wednesday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Turning chilly with snow possible

A storm system returns to Colorado on Thursday with snow in the mountains.

A cold front slides south across metro Denver on Friday with chilly temperatures back in the forecast. There will also be some snow along the Front Range.

The exact totals are still uncertain at this time. However, we are watching a possible impact to the evening commute. More to come.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The forecast turns dry over the weekend with chilly temperatures on Saturday and then more seasonal readings on Sunday. We are tracking another chance of light snow and chilly temperatures for the middle of next week.