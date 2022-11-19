DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out and gradually warm up over the weekend. The forecast will stay dry and mild through Thanksgiving week.

Weather today: Chilly sunshine

High temperatures Temperatures will hit the 40s on Saturday with sunny skies and dry conditions. The sunshine and above freezing temperatures will help to melt away some of the snow.

Weather tonight: Cold and clear

Tonight temperatures drop off to teens and 20s with clear skies.

Weather tomorrow: Warmer with more sunshine

Temperatures continue to warm to the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon. More sunshine, dry skies and a light breeze making for a great gameday for the Broncos!

Looking ahead: Dry, mild week ahead

The seasonal warm up continues with highs climbing into the 50s, which is around average for this time of year.

Thanksgiving will stay dry on the Front Range with highs just slightly cooler. There is a chance for some light mountain snowfall on Wednesday evening. Other than that, it is a quiet forecast and limited travel impacts for the next 7 days.