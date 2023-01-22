DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday should see some sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of Monday’s Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Chilly sunshine

Sunshine and chilly 30s today with clouds filling in by the evening.

Weather tonight: Snow

The light snow showers move in overnight and through the morning commute. Most will be light but with very cold temps roads will be slick and a touch snowy.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

This system takes a more southerly track which means less snow for Colorado but still will have impacts on the roads so be prepared. The timing of snow impacts the Monday morning commute, so plan for a little extra time for that drive.

The SW corner will see the most snow with 4-6 inches possible and a Winter Weather Advisory through Monday evening.

Others will see lighter amounts and stay in the 1-3 inch range.

Cold air is the main impact from this system and we stay cold this week. A fast-moving front on Wednesday keeps us in the 30s with another storm just in time for the weekend.