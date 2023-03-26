DENVER (KDVR) — Chilly temperatures hang around for the end of the weekend, with another chance for snow tonight into Monday.

Weather today: Chilly sunshine, snow showers

Sunday will start off cold and dry with another chilly afternoon and breeze.

Clouds will increase as the day goes on with snow coming with it. Mountains will get snow showers by the afternoon with some light activity for the metro late tonight.

Looking ahead: Monday snow, then slow warm-up

The next chance for showers will move in late tonight through Monday. As temperatures fall below freezing Sunday evening, the chance for showers will increase. The Denver metro will start Monday morning with less than an inch of snow, mostly on grassy surfaces.

The mountains will see higher totals of a couple of inches. Showers could linger into the evening before clearing out.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature dry weather and warmer temperatures ahead of our next chance for showers which is set to arrive late Thursday into Friday.