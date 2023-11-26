DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will clear up on Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine, with chilly temperatures to wrap up the weekend.

Weather today: Sunny but cool

Sunshine moves right back into the forecast for today, but it’s still going to be chilly. Temperatures in the morning start out in the upper teens and lower twenties before slowly climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon.

If you are going to the Broncos game bring a warm jacket and some sunglasses!

Weather tonight: Cool but sunny

Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures drop down into the middle teens. Keep those heaters running! Winds will be out of the southeast anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Slowly warming up

Denver will still experience below-average temperatures, highs will be in the middle to lower 40s with more sunshine on the way.

We will slowly but surely increase into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is very close to normal for this time of the year.

We cool off into the lower 40s on Thursday, before making our way back into the upper 40s to wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.