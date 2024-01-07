DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather stays chilly through the weekend as highs Sunday will only top out in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. This is all ahead of a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day starting Monday for slick roads due to snow and below-freezing temperatures.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and chilly, late snow

The area will feature high temperatures Sunday in the upper 30s nearing 40 degrees, which is a couple of degrees below average for this time of the year. It will be breezy at times too in Denver with gusts up to 20 mph possible. If you plan on going out and about make sure to bundle up! Snow starts moving into the picture late tonight.

Weather tonight: Here comes the snow

Light snowfall starts this evening, mainly after 11 p.m. This will cause slick spots on the roadways Monday morning. While it will only amount to around an inch of snow, the roads will be a problem.

If you can work from home Monday and avoid traveling, be sure to do so. It will be breezy too which will cause blowing snow and that could cause visibility problems.

Looking ahead: Colder, more snow chances

Tuesday will feature sunshine and more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-40s. This calm weather pattern will be short-lived though, another chance for snowfall and even colder temperatures returns by the end of the week. Temperatures by Friday and Saturday will be 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.