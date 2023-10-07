DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a chilly start to the weekend! We have Freeze Warnings in effect for the NE plains and frost advisories for the metro area. Keep your sensitive plants if you are in the warning area.

Weather today: Cool start, warming up nicely

The clear skies have brought nothing but chilly air this morning. Temperatures start out in the thirties and forties before making their way into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds could be a little bit gusty at times, as high as 15 mph.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Clear skies overnight and some breezy conditions are on the way, but besides that it will be cool but mild. Overnight temperatures drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s as we get ready for another cool evening.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warmer

Sunshine returns in full force on Sunday and temperatures will warm quickly through the morning hours. The wind will stay light, making for another fantastic fall day.

Afternoon highs will return to the pleasantly warm upper 70s.

Looking ahead: More dry days before rain returns

The dry and sunny conditions will continue on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will warm even more, reaching the upper 70s for several days.

Another cold front comes Wednesday and will bring back a chance for rain showers that look to roll into Thursday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s and the 50s.

The forecast dries out again at the end of next week and sets up another fabulous fall weekend to follow.