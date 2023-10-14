DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be cool yet again today with more sunshine on the way! Temperatures will warm up nicely by tomorrow to wrap up the weekend.

Weather today: Cool and sunny

A Freeze Warning remains in effect up until 9 AM this morning! Keep those plants covered through mid-morning, before we warm things up into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will come out of the SE anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

It won’t be as cool as last night and this morning, but look for temperatures to drop into the middle 30s under mostly clear skies. Winds could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer

There is plenty of sunshine on the way for tomorrow to wrap up the weekend! We will warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s, and those clear skies will stick around as will the warm air. We’ll crank things up into the lower 70s on Monday, and even into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Tuesday!

The next chance for showers will move in on Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures.