DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast for the week ahead looks quiet after the weekend snowstorm.

Skies will be mainly sunny with a slow warming trend, which will bring temperatures back to the milder 60s later this week. Halloween is not so spooky, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Halloween forecast for Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Skies will remain clear overnight across the state. The wind will be light across the plains and a little breezy across higher mountain peaks.

It’ll be cold again, with single-digit readings in the mountains and even below zero in a few spots. For Denver and the Front Range, temperatures will be in the cold teens.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny with melting snow

Sunny skies will dominate on Tuesday as October comes to an end. The wind will stay on the light side and will generally be coming out of the south.

Temperatures will be chilly, with readings in metro Denver in the upper 40s — about 10 degrees below normal.

Forecast highs on Tuesday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Dry and warmer stretch

The sunny and dry weather looks to continue into the November transition, with the first week of the new month also looking to be above normal for several days.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be some wind at times and a few passing clouds, especially on Wednesday.

Otherwise, the recent snowstorm has pushed the Denver season snow total ahead for now. Remember, it is one of the snowiest months, with up to 7 inches of snow on average.