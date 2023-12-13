DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly with the chance for snow showers Wednesday night. This will be followed by sunshine and highs climbing to the 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect through Thursday for southern and southeastern Colorado. Heavy snowfall could make travel difficult at times, so use caution if you will be traveling in that area.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

Wednesday night, there will be a chance for a few snow showers in the metro, but most of the heavy snow will stay to the south. Temperatures will be chilly, but above normal, falling to the mid-20s in Denver. Patchy areas of fog will develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Drying, seasonal

On Thursday, Denver will stay partly sunny and cool. High temperatures will reach the mid-40s, which is normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, mild

Friday, high pressure builds back into the area. This will bring back sunshine and a warming trend with highs in the 50s Friday through the weekend.

This weekend promises mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-50s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.