DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn cloudy and cooler over the next few days with chances for flurries in some parts of the state.

Temperatures will cool to the low 40s through Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds

After a sunny start to the work week, cloud cover will build in across Colorado late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

For some spots on the Eastern Plains, the low clouds will bring flurries and freezing drizzle. There could be a dusting of snow in isolated areas by Tuesday morning. Roads could be slick from freezing drizzle.

The Front Range will see low cloud cover develop with overnight low temperatures in the mid-20s. The best chance for precipitation will stay north and east of metro Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies

Cloud cover will stay in place on Tuesday with chilly temperatures in the low 40s. There will be chances to see flurries on and off across the northern Front Range and Eastern Plains throughout the day.

Looking ahead: Flurries push west

Metro Denver will have a 10% chance for flurries developing on Wednesday and into Thursday. The cloud cover will stay in the forecast through part of Thursday.

The snow won’t cause big travel impacts across the Front Range with most places not seeing any accumulation.

The best chance for light accumulations will stay north across the Cheyenne Ridge and on the northeast plains. Through Thursday, there could be up to an inch of accumulation in these spots.

The mountains will see about 1 to 4 inches of snow through Thursday.

High temperatures will stay in the 40s through Thursday on the Front Range but will heat up to the 50s with sunshine on Friday.

There will be a 10% chance for a rain shower through the weekend with temperatures staying in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.