DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a typical spring pattern with sunshine in the morning, warmer than normal temperatures and the chance for a few afternoon storms.

Weather today: Sun to storm chance

Today will start off with sunshine and a southerly breeze. Clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of a few isolated showers and a northerly shift in wind.

Looking ahead: More warm temperatures and chance for storms

The 70s and spring storms continue through all of next week. Denver will see a dry start each morning with a chance for afternoon storms, breezy winds, and 70s.

More moisture arrives midweek giving us the best chance to actually get some rain Wednesday and Thursday.