DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a typical spring pattern with sunshine in the morning, warmer than normal temperatures and the chance for a few afternoon showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Overnight we will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be seasonal and fall to the lower 40s.

Weather tomorrow:

Tomorrow will start off with sunshine and a southerly breeze. Clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of a few isolated showers and a northerly shift in wind.

Looking ahead: More warm temperatures and chance for showers

This spring pattern will continue next week. Denver will see a dry start to the week with sunshine and a high in the mid 70s Monday.

The rest of the workweek will see warmer than normal temperatures and an increasing chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.