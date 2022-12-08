DENVER (KDVR) — A boundary clears out of the higher elevations Thursday morning and brings breezy winds to the metro area with sunny skies in the Denver weather forecast. Temperatures are a few degrees above average, in the upper 40s, Thursday afternoon.

Weather today: Mild with breezy winds

Sunshine continues to stick around for most of the state Thursday with mild highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be brisk through the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Today’s forecast for Dec. 8. Pinpoint Weather: Brisk afternoon winds

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies stay clear Thursday night with winds slowing across the state.

Overnight lows are closer to seasonal averages in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast for Dec. 8.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend, snow next week

Friday finishes off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The northern mountains have the chance to see some light snow Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be slightly nicer with temperatures in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Dec. 10.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s on Saturday with light winds. Sunday is the week’s pick with abundant sunshine and comfortable highs in the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Dec. 8 in Denver.

Clouds increase on Monday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. Snow moves in Monday night and lingers through Tuesday across most of the state.

Mountain towns can see between 2 to 8 inches and Denver could pick up an inch or more.

Highs are right around freezing on Tuesday. Wednesday’s skies clear out, but temperatures remain below average in the middle 30s.