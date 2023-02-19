DENVER (KDVR) – Skies will stay mainly clear over the Front Range and Denver tonight with a brisk wind across the Foothills. Sunshine is back for Denver on Monday with snow in the Northern Mountains.

Weather tonight: Clear and breezy

The strong winds will stick around tonight with cool lows in the upper 20s. Skies stay clear with winds at 5-15 mph in the metro. High Wind Warnings remain in effect tonight through Tuesday at noon for the Foothills.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny in Denver, mountain snow

The breezy winds linger on Monday with mostly sunny skies in the metro area. Highs will be above average in the lower 50s. The northern mountains will see light snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Looking ahead: Mid-week snow chance

Tuesday will see the brisk winds slowing after noon with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s. Snow will move into the higher elevations later on Tuesday and will impact the Front Range on Wednesday. Snow will be light and accumulations in Denver only look to be 2-3 inches with more in the northern Front Range. Highs in the 30s Wednesday will feel cooler with a breezy wind.

Thursday has slow-clearing skies with cold highs in the upper 20s. Sunshine is back for Friday with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s. The next weekend returns to seasonal averages in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.