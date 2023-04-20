DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City will see some sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will remain below average with brisk winds and light mountain snow chances in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sun and clouds, breezy

The Front Range will have a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with cooler temperatures in the low 50s.

Winds will be brisk through the afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Light snow showers will be around in the high country for the afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for April 20.

Weather tonight: Some clearing, chilly

Extra clouds will gradually clear Thursday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. The breezy winds will also be lighter overnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 20.

Looking ahead: Late Friday snow, rain next week

Friday adds some extra clouds through the day with highs staying in the low 50s. Winds also become brisk through the afternoon with some light rain-snow in the evening and early overnight hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow chances on April 20.

Light snow can linger into Saturday morning with a shower in the afternoon. Cloudy skies are here to start the weekend with highs in the low 50s.

More sunshine is back for Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 20.

Monday is above average in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Rain and snow chances arrive later on Tuesday with just below-average highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday looks to be a rainy day with highs near 60 degrees and a brisk wind.