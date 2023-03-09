DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies will build quickly on Thursday as winds increase over the Front Range. With low humidity values and high winds, a fire weather warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Fire weather warning on March 9.

Weather today: Breezy winds and sunny

After some early flurries and clouds, sunshine is back by mid-morning with breezy winds.

Highs Thursday will be just below average in the upper 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on March 9 Pinpoint Weather: Wind speeds on March 9

Weather tonight: More clouds, still breezy

Clouds will slowly increase overnight Thursday with some brisk winds lingering. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with lows in the middle 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 9

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend with a light shower

Friday rounds out the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs in the upper 50s. Snow arrives in the higher elevations late Friday and lingers through the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for March 11-12

Denver and the Front Range could see a quick sprinkle Saturday morning with higher winds. Highs are mild in the middle 50s on Saturday.

Snow and rain chances push south of the city on Sunday and can linger in the mountains. Clouds remain over the city with highs in the upper 40s.

Weekend snow totals in the mountains can be over a foot!

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals on March 12

Monday starts off the next workweek with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday is nicer with more sunshine and comfy highs in the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on March 9

We’ll still be in the low 60s Wednesday with clouds increasing in the afternoon before the chance for some snow on Thursday.