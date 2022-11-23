DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds gradually increase throughout Wednesday with a breezy wind for the Denver metro area. Temperatures will reach the 50 degree mark, before light snow moves in tonight.

Weather today: Increasing winds and clouds

Temperatures will warm to the low 50s today, keeping Denver close to seasonal averages. Sun is here early in the day with clouds building in through the second half of the day as light snow pushes into the mountains. Winds will also become breezy for the afternoon.

Wednesday’s Pinpoint Weather forecast.

Weather tonight: Light snow lingers into Thanksgiving

Light snow is possible across the metro and south along the Palmer Divide late tonight and into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows are cool in the middle 20s. A second round of snow is possible before noon on Thanksgiving with small accumulations.

Chances for snow overnight and early Thanksgiving Day morning.

South metro Denver could see a dusting to an inch of accumulation. The Foothills and Palmer Divide could see 1-3 inches. Some mountain towns could see 2-5 inches from this system.

Forecasted snowfall totals through Thanksgiving morning.

Looking ahead: A nicer weekend

Sunshine builds back in for the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day with a light breeze sticking around. Temperatures will be cooler, only making it to the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day forecast.

Friday will be comfortable with seasonal highs and sunny skies. Saturday is even warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s with abundant sunshine. Sunday and Monday are back to more seasonal highs near the 50 degree mark with extra clouds on Monday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast.

Next Tuesday is our next best chance for snow in Colorado. Highs will be in the mid-40s with cloudy skies and snow possible through the day.