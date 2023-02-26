DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will stay brisk Sunday night and into Monday morning for the foothills with a high wind warning in effect until 6 a.m. Skies clear overnight with sunshine on Monday.

Weather tonight: Breezy and mild

Clouds will clear out Sunday night with mild lows in the upper 20s. Winds will stay brisk overnight at 10-20 mph in the metro and at 25-45 mph in the foothills.

Weather tomorrow: Brisk wind and sunny

Breezy winds linger on Monday, slowing a little by the late afternoon. Sunshine is here to start the week with above-average highs in the mid-50s. Light snow is possible in the mountains with 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Looking ahead: Mountain and Denver snow

Tuesday keeps mainly sunny skies across the Front Range with snow pushing into the higher elevations. Winds stay brisk in Denver with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday has increasing clouds and highs in the low 40s. Snow stays in the mountains and may slide into the Front Range later on Wednesday. Snow chances can linger into early Thursday with less than an inch of accumulation in Denver.

Highs Thursday stay in the 30s with extra clouds. Friday has partly cloudy skies with the chance for a late snow shower. Highs on Friday top out in the low 40s.

Saturday starts the next weekend with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s. The Denver metro will get even warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and mainly sunny skies.