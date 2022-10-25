DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be back to seasonal temperatures but, it will be breezy. The Denver weather forecast has brisk west winds moving through the metro at speeds of up to 30 mph.

Weather today: Breezy

Tuesday might be the perfect day to wear your hair up, it will be brisk across the metro.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunny skies with a breezy west wind between 15 to 30 mph, and highs around 60 degrees in Denver. Clouds will increase throughout the night.

The mountains will start the day dry before wind and snow hit the central and northern mountains Tuesday afternoon and night. The Pinpoint Weather team expects 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall on the high peaks.

Tuesday night’s temperatures will drop into the low 30s and 40s across the Front Range.

Wednesday tomorrow: Temperatures cooling down

Temperatures begin to drop Wednesday before a new storm system arrives in the coming days.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in Denver with highs falling through the 50s.

The mountains can expect more snow in the central and northern mountains. The Pinpoint Weather team expects another 1 to 2 inches of snow to fall on the high peaks Wednesday. It will be windy above tree line with gusts between 25 to 50 mph.

Looking down the road: Metro rain, snow showers

Mountain snow intensifies between Wednesday and Thursday. Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast predicts 4 to 8 inches of accumulation by Thursday. It will be windy above tree line, so if you are venturing to the high county be cautious of the conditions.

Pinpoint Weather forecast snow totals by 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

In Denver, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a 30% chance for light rain and snow on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Winds will be breezy with gusts between 15 to 30 mph.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Oct. 25, 2022, in Denver.

Two hard freezes are likely across the Front Range. The first freeze is on Friday morning and the second is Saturday morning. Both mornings will have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

It will be dry and sunny over the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s.