DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking the chance for some light snow south of the city this morning, with clearing skies and cooler temps this afternoon.

The weekend to follow will be dry and warmer.

Weather today: AM snow, clearing and breezy

Clouds linger for the first half of the day with chances for light snow south of the metro area. The Palmer Divide might pick up a dusting to an inch before noon. Temperatures will be cooler today, only in the upper 30s, with a breezy afternoon wind, and late sunshine.

Weather tonight: Clear skies and cool

Winds will slow overnight with temperatures dipping below freezing. Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Looking ahead: Nicer weekend before Tuesday snow

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Friday afternoon with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Saturday has more of a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs in the mid-50s. Abundant sunshine builds back in for Sunday afternoon as highs hover around the low 50s.

Monday also has low 50s for highs, but increasing clouds. Snow moves in later in the day in the mountains and we’ll see snow along the Front Range overnight.

Snow will linger through most of Tuesday, before clearing in the evening hours. Current models show 2-4 inches of accumulation for the metro area.