DENVER (KDVR) — After a long rainy stretch, Denver’s weather will enter a pattern of warmer and drier conditions through next week.

Weather today: Breezy sunshine

Today will be dry and sunny so get outside and soak up the sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

And it will be breezy, coming out of the south around 15 – 25 mph.

Looking ahead: More seasonal sunshine

Sunshine and warmer weather will stick around for Juneteenth on Monday and into Tuesday.

On both days, high temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with gusty winds.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s, followed by the chance for a few isolated storms.