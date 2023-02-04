DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger in the Denver weather forecast on Saturday night before more sunshine and another snow chance to start the work week.

Weather tonight: Brisk winds

Partly cloudy skies stick around Saturday night with mild lows in the middle 20s. Winds will remain brisk at 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon sunshine

Early clouds will clear through the afternoon, making it a mild end to the weekend. High temperatures make it to the upper 40s, with a light breeze lingering.

Looking ahead: Snow chances

Snow moves into the Western Slope late Sunday night and pushes into the higher elevations before sunrise Monday. Mountain towns can see 2-5 inches of snow by Monday night.

The Front Range can see extra clouds with some light flurries on Monday. Highs are in the lower 40s on Monday with no accumulation.

Sunshine is back for the middle of the week with seasonal highs in the middle 40s. Thursday has more clouds, with another system moving into the area.

Snow showers are possible early in the day with highs in the upper 30s. Sunshine is back for Friday with highs in the middle 40s. Saturday has sun and clouds with highs nearing 50 degrees.