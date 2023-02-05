DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds start things off again this morning in the Denver weather forecast before more sunshine today and another snow chance to start the work week.

Weather tomorrow: Afternoon sunshine

Early clouds will clear through the afternoon, making it a mild end to the weekend. High temperatures make it to the upper 40s and low 50s with a breeze. Not as gusty as yesterday but still may want to keep a light layer around.

Weather tonight: Clouds & snow

Snow moves in from the NW overnight and by the morning commute.

For the eastern half, it will be light with little to no impact for the morning commute.

Looking ahead: Monday snow chance

Mountain towns can see 2-5 inches of snow by Monday night.

It will be a touch more to the NW corner, up to 8 inches possible with gusty winds meaning blowing snow making travel difficult.

The Front Range is mostly cloudy with light snow showers here and there with little to no accumulation. Highs are in the lower 40s on Monday and staying more seasonal in the 40s for most of the week.

Thursday has more clouds, with another system moving into the area dropping us briefly to the upper 30s.