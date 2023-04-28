DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will gradually clear over the Front Range for Friday with a brisk afternoon wind. Temperatures will be below average today, but 60s are back for the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Clearing and breezy

Clouds will push out of the area throughout the day Friday with a brisk northerly wind. Winds will be at 10 to 20 mph with below-average highs in the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 28.

Weather tonight: Clear and seasonal

Skies will stay clear Friday night with seasonal lows in the middle 30s. Winds will also be on the lighter side overnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 28.

Looking ahead: Warming back up with sunshine

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and above-average highs in the upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 28.

Denver will top out in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday, but we get into the middle 70s for the middle of the week.

As we heat back up, chances for some afternoon showers or storms are back in the metro and along the Front Range.