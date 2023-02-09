DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be a cool and breezy Thursday along the Front Range with highs in the lower 30s and morning flurries in the Denver weather forecast. Skies clear Thursday night with warming temperatures into the weekend.

Weather today: Chilly and windy

Light flurries will push to the south Thursday morning with a light flurry in the foothills by the early afternoon. Winds will be strong through the day at 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest.

Clouds linger through the afternoon, as highs stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Feb. 9.

Weather tonight: Clearing and cool

Clouds push out in the early overnight hours with lighter winds. As the winds slow, temperatures will dip into the lower teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Feb. 9.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend then snow

Sunshine is back for Friday afternoon as highs climb to the upper 40s with light winds. The weekend looks comfy with abundant sunshine.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s and Sunday tops out in the mid-40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Feb. 10-11.

Monday and Tuesday kick off the workweek with mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the low 50s.

Late Tuesday night, another winter system will push into the state. This can possibly be an impactful system throughout Wednesday with snow falling through the majority of the day.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 9.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 30s with brisk winds.