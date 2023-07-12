DENVER (KDVR) —The average high in Denver weather at this time of year is 90 degrees. There have been several consecutive days with readings in the low 90s which is just above the average. The Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, is forecasting 80s for a few days before temperatures return to the hot 90s next week.

Weather tonight: Few clouds and comfortable

There will be some passing clouds through the evening hours along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Across the southern metro areas along the higher elevations of the Palmer Divide, a few sprinkles may fall.

In most places south of the city it will more than likely just be passing clouds with some wind at times. Otherwise, it will be turning clear overnight with comfortable overnight temperatures and low humidity.

Forecast overnight low temperatures by Thursday monring

Weather tomorrow: Another hot day

Temperatures will return to the hot 90s for almost all of eastern Colorado for a possible fourth day in a row for Denver. There will again be some late-day passing clouds to provide some shade for a few areas. There is also a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over the open Eastern Plains away from Denver and the Front Range.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado on Thursday

Looking ahead: Chance for rain lowers the heat

There is a chance to pick up some moisture for Denver as we head into the weekend. The probability is low with only isolated showers or a few thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. The timing of those showers would be mainly between 2-6 p.m. So, most evening plans should be good as the threat of rain moves east of Denver quickly.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The rain chances will end on Sunday and it will turn dry again for several days before another shower or thunderstorm arrives by Wednesday of next week. The dry stretch will allow temperatures to return to the 90s for a few days next week.