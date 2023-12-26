DENVER (KDVR) — Blizzard conditions linger across the Eastern Plains on Tuesday night with blustery winds. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday through the night.

Snow will taper off, but winds stay brisk into Wednesday morning with low visibility. Blizzard conditions continue this evening from east and southeast of Castle Rock through the Limon, Deer Trail, Akron and Holyoke/Julesburg areas.

Weather tonight: Still breezy

Winds will begin to slow on Tuesday night but remain brisk across the plains. The snow will wrap up by midnight in the plains with partial clearing into early Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows in the metro will dip into the middle 20s.

Blizzard warnings and the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day will remain in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday with reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Weather tomorrow: Gradual clearing

Skies will slowly clear on Wednesday, starting along the Front Range and pushing out into the plains by the evening hours.

Winds can still be brisk across the plains but not as breezy as on Tuesday. Highs in the metro will make it to the middle 40s.

Looking ahead: Drying out, warming up

Thursday has plenty of sunshine throughout the day as highs top out in the upper 40s.

Denver will reach 50 degrees on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend looks comfortable with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday kicks off the new year with sunshine building back into the forecast, with highs near 50 degrees. Tuesday also looks mild with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s as many people return to work after the holidays.