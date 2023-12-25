DENVER (KDVR) – Increasing clouds with a chance of snow overnight along with breezy conditions are on the way. It will dry out by Tuesday afternoon with lingering clouds.

Weather tonight: Chilly, breezy and some snow

Temperatures are expected to drop down into the upper teens and lower 20s as we get ready for a little bit of snow in the metro area.

The snow will happen mainly after 11 p.m. Monday and will continue on and off through early Tuesday.

The metro area will see less than an inch. It will be breezy as well with gusts up to 40 mph!

Speaking of breezy conditions, a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas along the eastern plains that stretch from Burlington to Castle Rock.

The far eastern plains will get 4-9″ of snowfall with gusts up to 60 mph, meanwhile, areas around Castle Rock will get 2-4″. Whiteout conditions are possible so make sure to stay tuned both on air and online with the latest forecast and updates.

Weather tomorrow: Morning snow, cloudy and breezy

Temperatures on Tuesday will warm up just a little bit, in the middle to lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Some snow comes early Tuesday before it tapers off by mid-morning.

Look for breezy conditions and gusts up to 40 mph. There could be some slick spots on the roadways so make sure to take your time if you are traveling!

Looking ahead: Tuesday snow and wind, then warming

Sunny skies are back for Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the mid-40s with lighter winds.

Thursday looks comfortable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Denver will keep the upper 40s on Friday afternoon, but a few clouds move in.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday is closer to seasonal averages in the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies, and then we will warm up on Monday.