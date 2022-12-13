DENVER (KDVR) — Snow and high winds will linger across the Eastern Plains through the afternoon hours Tuesday with whiteout conditions possible. Denver won’t see much snow, but the metro will have cool temperatures and brisk winds in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Blizzard warnings

Snow showers continue across the Eastern Plains until the late afternoon hours with blustery winds reducing visibility.

Blizzard warnings are in effect until midnight Tuesday night along Interstate 70 and Interstate 76. Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph out in the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Weather warnings across the state on Dec. 13. Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals for Dec. 13.

Denver will see light flurries downtown, but the eastern half of the city could see light accumulations. Highs stay cool in the low 30s with a breezy afternoon wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 13.

Weather tonight: Brisk winds and chilly

Snow tapers off along the plains Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures continue to drop as highs end the night in the upper teens.

Winds will get lighter in the plains, but the eastern half of the state will still have brisk winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast for Dec. 13.

Looking ahead: Drying out but staying cool

Clouds slowly push out of the area on Wednesday afternoon, but Denver continues to see a mix of sun and clouds.

More sunshine is expected on Thursday afternoon as highs hover in the middle 30s for the middle of the week. Friday is cool with highs just below freezing and mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks cool but dry as highs hover in the middle 30s. Sunny skies are back for Saturday and Sunday with light winds.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with chilly highs around the 30-degree mark with sunny skies.