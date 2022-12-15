DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay chilly through the next week, and then another chance of snow hits the area.

Chill temperatures stick around on Friday, with more wind across parts of the mountains and northeast plains. Denver’s temperatures have been below 40 degrees for the last three days with a few more chilly days to go before returning to 40-degree temperatures.

Weather tonight: Single-digit temperatures

There will be isolated snow showers in parts of the mountains and southern Colorado Thursday night. Snowfall accumulation will be up to an inch in these areas.

Temperatures will fall to the single digits overnight on the Front Range and below zero in the mountains with partly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Chilly, breezy

Friday’s temperatures will hit 32 degrees in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions.

The Front Range will see wind gusts up to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on the Eastern Plains and in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Snow chance Thursday

Denver will stay chilly and dry through the weekend with temperatures returning to the low 40s by Monday. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s on Tuesday.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday dropping high temperatures into the teens and bringing a 20% chance for snow in Denver.

The Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated with more details on this storm system as it gets closer.