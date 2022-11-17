DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay snowy and cold Thursday night into Friday morning as the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be the coldest since March Thursday night and Friday morning with scattered snow showers and slick roads.

Weather tonight: Snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday evening after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive.

Temperatures will gradually fall overnight tonight with the morning low falling to 8 degrees. It will be the first single-digit low temperature of the season in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Snow ends, sun returns

Snow showers will end mid-morning on Friday with gradually clearing skies through the rest of the day.

Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 5 inches in metro Denver, 3 to 6 inches on the Palmer Divide and 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and northern Front Range. This includes what has already fallen and is the total amount that these places will see throughout the storm.

High temperatures will only hit the mid-20s on the Front Range.

Looking ahead: Warming up, drying out

Dry weather and sunshine will return Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s.

As of Thursday evening, the forecast looks quiet on the Front Range for Thanksgiving week with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and dry weather.

There could be some mountain snowfall Wednesday or Thursday, but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated with any changes as it gets closer.