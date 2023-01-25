DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay dry for the next two days before another blast of cold and snow moves in.

Weather tonight: Snow clears, cold

Spotty snow showers will clear out after 8 p.m. Wednesday, leaving behind clearing skies and cold temperatures.

Denver will fall to 12 degrees overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Dry, sunshine

Denver will see sunshine and dry conditions on Thursday, bringing the warmest temperatures of the last few days.

Denver’s high temperature will hit the mid-30s.

Looking ahead: Weekend cold, snow

Friday will be the last dry and sunny day of the week before the next storm system moves in. Temperatures will cool to the teens and 20s over the weekend, with light rounds of snowfall possible.

The best chance for accumulating snow on the Front Range will come Sunday night into early Monday.

The biggest impact of this storm system will be the cold temperatures, with highs staying in the teens through Tuesday and overnight lows near zero.