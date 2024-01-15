DENVER (KDVR) – Snow showers will continue through the first half of Monday for the metro. Frigid temperatures stick around as highs struggle to get to the single digits. The Pinpoint Weather Alert Days will continue until Tuesday morning.

Weather today: Early snow, very cold

Snow showers will stick around the metro and Front Range for the first half of the day before clearing up later on Monday.

Light snow can continue for the higher elevations around the central mountains through the evening.

Highs in Denver will be frigid, only making it to the lower single digits with negative wind chill values. Winter weather alerts will mostly expire on Monday evening.

Snow totals on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR) Forecast on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR) Weather advisories on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Wind chill warnings continue

Wind chill warnings will stay in effect through 11 a.m. on Tuesday for the Eastern Plains and Front Range as wind chill values will be in the negative teens and 20s. Skies will be clear overnight as lows dip into the negatives with winds at 5-10 mph.

Forecast on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR) Weather alerts on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Warming back up

More sunshine will help to melt some of the snow on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be closer to freezing with light winds.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the middle 40s and mainly sunny skies.

Extra clouds arrive on Thursday with a small chance for a snow shower as highs are near 40 degrees.

Friday is a little cooler with highs in the middle 30s and afternoon sunshine.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR)

The weekend looks mild with partly to mainly sunny skies as highs climb into the lower 50s.