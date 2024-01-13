DENVER (KDVR) – Most of Colorado will have very cold conditions today with a few rounds of snow and wind chill values below zero. Each day of the holiday weekend is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with bitter cold and snow.

Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect for the Front Range and eastern plains through 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather today: Cold and snowy

Cloudy skies linger all day with light snow tapering off in the metro, but it will linger in the Central Mountains. Highs today will be very cold in the single digits, but wind chill values will be below zero with a light wind.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect in the higher elevations through 5 p.m. Saturday, but Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels expects more to be issued for Sunday’s snow.

Weather tonight: Colder and snowy

The cold continues tonight with light snow pushing back into the metro as temperatures dip back into the negative single digits.

Looking ahead: More snow and cold before a quick warm-up

We continue with snow showers in the high country on Sunday afternoon and evening with moderate to heavy snowfall expected. Denver will see a round or two of light snow through the morning hours. Highs in Denver on Sunday hover around 10 degrees with cloudy skies and a light wind. Monday could also bring some morning snow showers with cloudy skies through the afternoon as highs only hit the single digits. Temperatures remain cold into Tuesday morning which is when the Wind Chill Warning will expire for the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Snowfall totals only look like a few inches across the Front Range and Eastern Plains through Late Monday, but the high country looks great. Some ski areas could see over to 2 feet through the entire holiday weekend.

Remaining snowfall totals from Saturday a.m. through Monday p.m.

Tuesday will see clearing skies through the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures bump above average on Wednesday as we near the 50-degree mark with sunny skies. Thursday adds a few extra clouds with highs back in the upper 30s and a small chance for a quick shower. Friday finishes the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.