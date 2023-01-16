DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn active again Tuesday into Wednesday as the next big winter storm pushes in. Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Denver from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy on the Front Range with an overnight low temperature of 21 degrees in Denver.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Monday evening that will continue overnight into Tuesday. Roads will stay slick across the high country.

Weather tomorrow: Snow starts late

Tuesday morning will start off dry in eastern Colorado with high temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, light snow showers will develop along the Front Range.

Snow will be heaviest from late Tuesday night into midday Wednesday. Showers will become lighter Wednesday afternoon and will clear out by the evening.

The Winter Storm Warning starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday and stays through 5 p.m. Wednesday. The areas in pink will have some of the biggest travel impacts from this storm.

Looking ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Wednesay

The Wednesday morning commute will have the worst road conditions although the roads will still be slick and messy for Wednesday evening. The Tuesday evening commute could turn slick as the sun sets if snow showers start early enough.

Totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in Metro Denver and on the Front Range. The high end of totals is more likely on the south and east sides of the Front Range.

There will be a bullseye of high snowfall totals in northeast Colorado with totals of 7 to 13 inches possible. Parts of the mountains also have a chance to see 7 to 14 inches of snow.

Thursday will be dry but cool. With temperatures staying in the 30s the rest of the week, snow and ice will likely stick around on sidewalks and side streets.

Denver will have another chance for light snow on Friday and one next Sunday into Monday.