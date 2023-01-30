DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cold into Tuesday morning with temperatures falling below zero for the second day in a row.

Weather tonight: wind chill advisory

There will be a few isolated snow showers in Eastern Colorado overnight that aren’t expected to bring accumulation.

Another Wind Chill Advisory is in place for Metro Denver, the Front Range, and eastern plains from 9 p.m. Monday night through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Wind chill temperatures will be as low as 20 degrees below zero.

The forecast low temperature in Denver is -2 degrees. Make sure to bundle up if you will be spending time outside Tuesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Warming up

The southern mountains will see isolated snow showers for the first half of Tuesday.

Denver will start with temperatures below zero but thanks to sunshine and dry weather, the city will heat up to the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead: Back to the 40s

Temperatures will hit the 40s again by Thursday.

Denver will be dry with sunshine for the rest of the week.