DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday morning with below zero temperatures and on and off snow showers.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to dangerously cold wind chill temperatures Monday morning.

Weather tonight: Wind chill advisory

There will be scattered snow showers across the mountains overnight with slick road conditions in some spots Monday morning.

Metro Denver, the Front Range, and eastern plains will have dangerously cold wind chill temperatures overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place through 9 a.m. for wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero.

The forecast low temperature in Denver is -5 degrees. Make sure to bundle up if you need to be outside early Monday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Frigid temperatures

Monday will stay mostly cloudy with on and off snow showers across the state. The mountains will see widespread snow showers with only isolated chances for the eastern half of the state.

Metro Denver and the Front Range could see a few isolated showers midday Monday into the afternoon.

Totals will be up to an inch in Denver and around 1 to 3 inches for the northern Front Range. The mountains will see 3 to 10 inches of snowfall by Monday night.

Denver’s high temperature will only climb to 12 degrees Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Warmer with sunshine

The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny in Denver with gradually warming temperatures.

Highs will hit the 40s again by Thursday and Friday with a mild weekend ahead.