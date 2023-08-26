DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cooler than normal through the weekend with the chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Weather today: Cool, few late day storms

Saturday will start mainly cloudy ahead of an increasing chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are looking much lower than Friday, and will be mainly concentrated over the foothills west of Denver as well as the Palmer Divide south of the city. This will help limit high temperatures to the mid 70s

Weather tonight: Clearing, seasonal

Saturday evening storms will dry out ahead of overnight clearing. Low temperatures will fall to the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Few storms to start the week ahead of sunshine

Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms continue on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures both days will stay below normal, reaching the lower 80s Sunday, then 70s on Monday.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Tuesday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will stay comfortable and only reach the low to mid 80s ahead of 90 degree highs on Wednesday and Thursday.