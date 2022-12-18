DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area will be cold and dry to start the workweek before an arctic front moves in Wednesday night bringing snow and dropping temperatures below zero for Denver’s weather.

Weather tonight: Lows in the teens

Denver will have partly cloudy skies with overnight temperatures between 10-15 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry with overnight lows in the single digits above and below zero.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer before temp drop

It will be mostly sunny in Denver with highs in the low 40s.

The high country will stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

What to expect midweek: Arctic blast moves in Wednesday

It remains dry on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies in Denver and temperatures in the upper 30s.

Clouds move into the mountains with scattered snow showers along Interstate 70 and to the north of the highway.

An arctic cold front hits Denver around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. An early high of 43 drops to zero or colder by midnight. Snow starts around 5 p.m. in Denver as well.

Snow is expected to move into the mountains around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and will continue into early Thursday.

Snow continues into the Thursday morning rush hour then it stops rapidly and skies clear quickly.

Timing, totals and temperatures

Expected snow totals by noon Thursday:

Denver: 1-5 inches

Fort Collins: 1-5 inches

Foothills: 3-8 inches

Central and northern mountains: 4-12 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-5 inches

Forecast snow totals by 5 p.m. Thursday

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday might hit minus 13 in Denver. The all-time December record low is minus 25 set in 1990. The all-time record low for any month is minus 29 set in 1875.

Overnight lows Friday night into Saturday could hit minus 8 in Denver.