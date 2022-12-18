DENVER (KDVR) – A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Mostly sunny and dry in Denver with highs around 40, so it should be a great day for the Broncos game but be sure to keep the layers around!

Looking ahead: Cold front late Wednesday

The big weather change comes Wednesday evening when an arctic front hits the Front Range. Wind will pick up with gusts to 45 m.p.h. before decreasing overnight.

Temps are expected to fall dramatically to zero around midnight.

Snow looks to be light and tapper off Thursday morning.

The frigid air is the main impact through Friday. Then rebounding nicely for the holiday weekend.