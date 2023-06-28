DENVER (KDVR) – Denver has one more day of seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, before storms cool us off through the end of the week.

Weather today: More heat and sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are back over the front range for Wednesday with warm afternoon highs. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with a brisk afternoon wind.

Red flag warnings are in effect across the western side of the state with breezy winds and dry conditions. We also have Heat Advisories in effect for the southern portion of I-25 until this evening with highs hitting triple digits.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Some cloud stick around overnight with lighter winds. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: Storm chances and below average

Thursday starts off with sunny skies, but storms can fire up in the afternoon with a brisk wind. Highs on Thursday will make it to the lower 80s. Friday has a better chance for storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are cooler on Friday and Saturday, only reaching the upper 70s after morning sunshine. Saturday has afternoon sunshine with small chances for late storms.

Sunday finishes off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and small storm chances. Highs are in the middle 80s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks great with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday has low 80s with tiny storm chances and extra clouds.